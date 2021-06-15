Advertisement

Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year

FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May and by an unprecedented amount over the past year as the U.S. economy emerges from pandemic lockdowns and pushes inflation higher.

The monthly gain in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressure before it reaches consumers, followed a 0.6% increase in April and a 1% jump in March, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Food prices jumped a sizable 2.6% with the cost of beef and veal rising, though the cost of fresh fruits declined. Energy costs rose 2.2%, reversing a 2.4% drop in April.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.6%, the largest 12-month increase on records going back to 2010.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as food and energy, rose 0.7% in May, the same as April, while core inflation rose 5.3% over the past 12 months, the largest gain on records going back to 2014.

Nearly 60% of the wholesale price increase from May reflected a 1.5% jump in prices for goods. Prices for services rose by 0.6%.

Last week, the U.S. reported that consumer prices rose 0.6% in May with prices over the past year surging by 5%, the biggest 12-month gain in more than a decade.

Analysts said that the big jump in wholesale prices following the sizable gain in consumer prices underscores the current upward movement in inflation.

Shortages of raw materials and intermediate goods are driving a good portion of the rise in wholesale inflation, according to Michael Pearce, the senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina
Woman dies in Sand Bar Ferry Road crash
The former National Security Agency contractor accused of leaking top secret information on an...
Document leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison
Tavaris Young
Man wanted for setting fire to Augusta bar
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
Festivities continue today as Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates its two-year anniversary.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrating its two year anniversary
If you’ve been to downtown Augusta maybe you’ve been pressured by someone on the streets for...
Augusta city leaders look to expand panhandling ordinance
Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
Augusta city leaders pass new credit card policy to keep tabs on your tax dollars
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals