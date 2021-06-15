Advertisement

New museum shares history of Jewish community in Augusta

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- A new museum dedicated to preserving Jewish culture is opening in Augusta this July.

It’s in a building that’s been sitting along Telfair Street since 1860. It was supposed to be torn down by the city.

“The county had decided there was no way to save this building, and they had already hired a company to come and tear it down,” Jack Weinsten said.

Weinsten is the president of the Augusta Jewish Museum, and he says they wanted to protect the history, providing four different exhibits about things like Israel, the Holocaust, Jewish traditions, and contributions.

“The Jewish people in Augusta, Georgia when they came here made such made such commitments and advantages to the city,” he said.

He says it’s why people in our community fought hard to get the museum where it’s at today. It’s why they worked hard to fundraise and get grants and conserving pieces of history from the bricks down to the floors.

“If we are saving the building, why not save the floor? We could have brought it back to really highly shined but that wasn’t what it was like in the 1860s,” Weinsten said.

He says they’re hoping this new museum will provide a better understanding, making it a place where people can learn and grow.

“We had to show what it really was before.”

Officials are also working to revamp the Synagogue, but they still need about $1 million for the project.

They’re encouraging anyone who would like to donate to do so on their website.

