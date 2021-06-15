Advertisement

Mother of teen killed U.K. in crash hopeful Biden will intervene following discussions with Johnson

The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken Highschool graduate and the wife of a U.S. diplomat, who is accused of hitting and killing Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road in the U.K.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Updated: 1 hour ago
FALMOUTH, England (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a British teenager killed in a road accident involving a U.S. diplomat’s wife says she is hopeful of progress in the stalled case after Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the case with President Joe Biden at the G-7.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in 2019 when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken High School graduate, near a military base in England used by the U.S.

Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the United States after the crash. She has been charged in England with causing death by dangerous driving but is refusing to come back to Britain.

The U.K. government said Johnson discussed the issue with Biden when they met Thursday, “and reiterated that the U.K. wants to see justice done for the family.” Johnson said the president was “extremely sympathetic” to the family’s plight.

Dunn’s mother, Caroline Charles, said she hoped Biden’s personal experience of similar tragic loss would help U.S. authorities take a “different view” of the case.

Biden’s first wife and their 1-year-old daughter died in a car accident in 1972.

“It is almost two years since we lost Harry in August 2019 and it would be lovely to think that all parties can now come together to help bring this living nightmare to an end so that we can try to rebuild our shattered lives,” Charles said.

