‘It’s just your store, your unique store’: Woman opens boutique catered to plus-size women

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new unique boutique downtown that’s helping all the women out there feel good about themselves.

“This one is my favorite skirt, it’s like a faux wrap around.”

For Diana Meija, the thought of starting her own business was not easy.

“Being a stay-at-home mom I was like I need to provide for my kids, I need to be able to do something for my kids. On top of the fact that my husband works almost 12 hour days, I felt like it wasn’t enough,” she said. “I was telling my husband we just need to invest in something and do something instead of just living off the government or taking the easy route out.”

Already in a financial bind, Meija, her husband and three children decided to move to Augusta from Florida in hopes of starting fresh. Not to mention being a full-time student working toward her Master’s in Business Administration.

“We were just struggling financially over there. We were living in my mom’s house, we were all in one bedroom, five of us in one bedroom,” Meija said.

Through the struggle, she came up with the idea of Graciously Unique Boutique, catering to plus-sized women.

”Being a plus-sized woman, I know how hard it is to go into a store where there’s a mixture of skinny clothes and plus-sized clothes and it’s just like, ‘Do I even try?’ I’ve left stores frustrated and crying because I can’t find not one item for me,” Meija said.

Using stimulus checks and income tax checks, her idea manifested - landing her on 8th Street.

After posting her grand opening to social media, the post took off with thousands of likes and shares, and well, the rest was history.

“On Saturday, within one hour, I had about $700 in sales.”

So now, if you’re ever driving or even walking down 8th Street, stop in the Graciously Unique Boutique, because you never know what you might find.

“I want anybody who comes in here to feel comfortable coming in here, where it’s not just a plus-sized section, no it’s your store. Not just a plus-size store, it’s just your store, your unique store; that’s it,” Meija said.

Graciously Unique Boutique is located on 8th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

