Hale House rehab center disputed in court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The years-long battle to build a rehab facility for first responders continues. This time, in court.

Arguments inside the courtroom wrapped up about a hour ago. The back and forth is between the Hale Foundation and the people who live in the Green Meadows neighborhood right near the Green Meadows Golf Club.

The Hale Foundation bought 20 acres of land there back in 2017 to build a rehab center for first responders. Ever since people in the neighborhood have fought against it. This afternoon both sides made their case.

We’re told a decision will be made in about 30 days.

