Golden Harvest getting $50,000 from fast-food franchisee

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local fast-food franchisee will be making a big donation to a local nonprofit today.

It will happen at 2:30 p.m. during the grand opening of a new Wendy’s in front of Carolina Pottery on Washington Road in Martinez.

Wendy’s franchisee Mike Iezzi and his management team at Wendgusta LLC will present a $50,000 check to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

“Our company is thrilled to continue our ongoing support of this organization with this donation in honor of our employees, customers and community,” Iezzi said.

Amy Breitmann, executive director of the food bank that serves the CSRA, said Golden Harvest is grateful for the donation.

She said a previous gift from the franchisee “had significant impact during COVID and this donation will be used to directly impact four of our 25 counties due to school being out and an elevated need during the summer months.”

The restaurant was built using an innovative interior and exterior design, which is part of an ongoing effort to provide an enhanced customer experience — from the high-quality food to the restaurant environment.

“This restaurant has bold curb appeal and features a compelling design — inside and out,” Iezzi said

The interior showcases open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options, including booths, cozy lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar. A beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize their drink choices with more than 100 options.

“Our ultimate goal is for our customers to have the best dining experience, and we think they will be surprised and excited about their new Wendy’s,” Iezzi said.

