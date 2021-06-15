Advertisement

Gibson embezzler ordered to pay $1.6 million, spend nearly 3 years in prison

Shirley Ann Taylor
Shirley Ann Taylor(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As payroll manager, Shirley Ann Taylor of Gibson paid her mortgage by stealing from her employer, authorities say. Now she has a new home: prison.

The former office manager for an Augusta medical practice has been sentenced after admitting she stole more than half a million dollars from the business.

Taylor, 65, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to an Information charging her with nine counts of wire fraud, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Taylor to pay $1.16 million in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

Taylor was employed at an Augusta medical practice from 2006 to 2020 as the office and payroll manager. The year after she was hired, Taylor began stealing from her employer by inflating her own pay and writing unauthorized company checks, which she deposited in her own account or used to pay her mortgage.

The practice in 2020 hired a new office manager, who quickly noted accounting discrepancies amounting to nearly $1.2 million. In her guilty plea, Taylor accepted responsibility for stealing a minimum of $550,000.

“Taylor threw away an important position in a company that entrusted her by stealing money she didn’t deserve,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of the FBI in Atlanta. “Now she is being held accountable for her actions, thanks the cooperative efforts from the company and our law enforcement partners.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

