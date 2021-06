AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a natural gas leak at the intersection of Old Waynesboro Road and McDade Road on Tuesday morning.

Utility companies were also on the scene working to repair the leak as of just after 10:30 a.m.

The intersection will be closed for an undetermined period. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

