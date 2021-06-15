Advertisement

Deputies share more details on chase, arrest after gunfire

Tyler Tinsley and Kayven Rearden
Tyler Tinsley and Kayven Rearden(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Two Aiken County teens are facing charges for shooting at a victim they were attempting to rob.

Tyler Tinsely, 17, of Warrenville was charged with robbery/attempted armed robbery and attempted murder.

Kayven Rearden, 18, of Warrenville was charged with attempted murder, violation of beginners permit and minor/purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors.

The two led reportedly deputies on a chase in the Langley area around 1 a.m. on Monday after the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the area.

A victim told deputies the two suspects pulled up beside him in a white Nissan while he was walking down Augusta Road. A passenger in the backseat of the car, later identified as Tinsely, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and attempted to rob him, an incident report reads.

The victim told deputies he ran away when Tinsley fired the gun at him. The suspects approached the victim again near Gray Street. This time, Rearden fired a shot as the victim hid behind a truck at a near by church.

The two suspects got out of the car and approached the victim just as deputies arrived. They hopped back into the car and sped off, leading deputies on a car chase starting at Augusta Road.

The chase ended near Pine Hill Drive.

Deputies conducted a search of the car and located an open container of beer “cold to the touch” in the middle cup holder, authorities noted.

Both Tinsely and Rearden were charged in Aiken County shortly after the incident.

