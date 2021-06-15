Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear with lows early this morning will be down in the upper 60s.

Most of the CSRA looks dry today as a cold front drops south of the region. A few isolated showers and storms are possible ahead of the front in the southern CSRA. Highs will be hot in the mid 90s. Winds will be steady out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Drier air will move in behind the cold front late today into Wednesday dropping the humidity and bringing slightly cooler nights. Mostly clear skies expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows dropping to the mid 60s.

Wednesday should be a beautiful day with low humidity and seasonal highs near 90. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning is looking relatively cool for June standards. Lows early Thursday are expected to reach the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies stick around Thursday with highs staying seasonal in the low 90s.

Hotter by Friday with highs in the mid 90s, but we should remain dry until this weekend. A few storms look possible by Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

