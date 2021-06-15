Advertisement

Augusta woman faces prison for lying to get COVID-19 business aid

Money
Money
By WRDW/WAGT
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman who admitted lying in an effort to secure COVID-19 relief loans has been sentenced in U.S. District Court and ordered to pay restitution.

Jacinthia Williams, 44, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

She was sentenced to 12 months plus one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $61,600 in restitution. Williams has already paid back a portion of the fraudulently obtained loans.

MORE | Gibson embezzler ordered to pay $1.6 million, spend nearly 3 years in prison

In June and July 2020, Williams applied for and received three loans totaling $137,500 under the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funded by the CARES Act.

In pleading guilty to the charges, Williams admitted falsifying the loan applications by inflating the number of employees of the businesses and the amount of money those businesses earned before the pandemic-induced economic downturn. She also admitted spending some of the loan proceeds on purely personal matters.

“Making false statements to fraudulently gain access to SBA’s disaster assistance loan programs is unacceptable,” said Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, special agent in charge of the SBA Office of Inspector General’s Eastern Region.

To report a COVID-19-related fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 866-720-5721 or visiting https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina
Woman dies in Sand Bar Ferry Road crash
The former National Security Agency contractor accused of leaking top secret information on an...
Document leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison
Tavaris Young
Man wanted for setting fire to Augusta bar
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County

Latest News

Festivities continue today as Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates its two-year anniversary.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrating its two year anniversary
If you’ve been to downtown Augusta maybe you’ve been pressured by someone on the streets for...
Augusta city leaders look to expand panhandling ordinance
Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
Augusta city leaders pass new credit card policy to keep tabs on your tax dollars
Local event organizers prepare for Juneteenth: ‘Be out celebrating any way you can’
The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken...
Mother of teen killed U.K. in crash hopeful Biden will intervene following discussions with Johnson