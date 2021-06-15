Advertisement

Augusta cracks down on blight with new ordinance

The city of Augusta considers this shotgun-style house a blighted property.
The city of Augusta considers this shotgun-style house a blighted property.(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners voted to launch an ordinance allowing the city to clean up blighted properties when owners neglect to do so.

The measure was passed during Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting.

The goals of the ordinance are to:

  • Reduce and eradicate blight.
  • Improve the quality of life within existing neighborhoods.
  • Improve the safety, health, and welfare of those living, working and visiting Augusta.

What is blight?

  • The term “blight” includes property issues ranging from deterioration of buildings to lack of upkeep of land.
  • Blighted or distressed areas create public safety hazards and are often crime-prone areas, according to city officials.

How will the ordinance work?

  • Property owners with infractions will receive a notice detailing violations and will have 60 days to rectify the issues.
  • If violations continue, the property will be considered blighted and the owner will have to appear in court to explain why the problems have not been corrected.
  • Additionally, the owner will be faced with an ad valorem tax if the court affirms the blight designation.
  • Property owners who bring their property up to code can seek an appeal, undergo reinspection and possibly receive a reduction in their ad valorem tax.

What do city leaders say about the plan?

  • “We are aggressively working to increase the pride in our community, and this ordinance continues positioning our city to be a place for people to live, learn, establish their business and raise their families.” — Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
  • “Blight affects all of our communities and the residents have been waiting for us to act on this problem for decades,” said “I encourage those with blighted properties to begin taking steps to correct their areas so the city isn’t forced to intervene.” — Commissioner Jordan Johnson
  • “Passing this ordinance is an important step in our commitment in making sure residents have access to clean, safe and thriving communities,” Williams said.  “With this new mandate, we’re going to identify blighted areas and begin restoring pride in our neighborhoods.” — Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams

Where can you learn more?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina
Woman dies in Sand Bar Ferry Road crash
The former National Security Agency contractor accused of leaking top secret information on an...
Document leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison
Tavaris Young
Man wanted for setting fire to Augusta bar
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County

Latest News

Festivities continue today as Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates its two-year anniversary.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrating its two year anniversary
If you’ve been to downtown Augusta maybe you’ve been pressured by someone on the streets for...
Augusta city leaders look to expand panhandling ordinance
Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
Augusta city leaders pass new credit card policy to keep tabs on your tax dollars
Local event organizers prepare for Juneteenth: ‘Be out celebrating any way you can’
The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken...
Mother of teen killed U.K. in crash hopeful Biden will intervene following discussions with Johnson