Augusta city leaders pass new credit card policy to keep tabs on your tax dollars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders are moving forward with plans to better keep track of how our elected officials are using plastic to spend your tax dollars.

Just in the last few hours commissioners voted to create a credit card policy to keep tabs on who’s spending what. All of this coming after our I-Team found mayor Hardie Davis spent $32,000 last year using the city-owned credit cards.

Even though elected leaders have been using credit cards for 20 years there has been no policy to monitor credit card use. Now there will be.

Commissioners voted today to establish a policy for credit card use as state law requires. When forming this policy they’ll use the state model as a guide. That model details the penalties for misusing a card including revoking an officials privilege to use it. It also requires city designate a “Card administrator” who’s sole responsibility is to manage card usage and detect any misuse. The state model also calls for monthly audits completed by this individual.

Last night at 11 p.m. Mayor Davis released a statement in response to his credit card use. In the statement, he called for his cards to be audited by a local company. Many commissioners are on board with the mayor’s call for an audit but some have questions about the process.

“I thought is was an interesting step, I’ve never seen someone whos under scrutiny be able to request their own auditor. I think that’s something that the commission or the administrators office should be tasked with,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8.

“If it promotes transparency and we can make sure that this government continues to run in a effective way, in a transparent way, I think that we all oughta support it and go in that direction,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

Tonight we’ll take a closer look at the state’s model and have a full wrap-up on what led commissioners to discuss forming this policy.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.