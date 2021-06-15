Advertisement

Augusta city leaders pass new credit card policy to keep tabs on your tax dollars

By Kennedi Harris
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders are moving forward with plans to better keep track of how our elected officials are using plastic to spend your tax dollars.

Just in the last few hours commissioners voted to create a credit card policy to keep tabs on who’s spending what. All of this coming after our I-Team found mayor Hardie Davis spent $32,000 last year using the city-owned credit cards.

MORE: | I-TEAM: How is Augusta mayor spending your tax dollars?

Even though elected leaders have been using credit cards for 20 years there has been no policy to monitor credit card use. Now there will be.

Commissioners voted today to establish a policy for credit card use as state law requires. When forming this policy they’ll use the state model as a guide. That model details the penalties for misusing a card including revoking an officials privilege to use it. It also requires city designate a “Card administrator” who’s sole responsibility is to manage card usage and detect any misuse. The state model also calls for monthly audits completed by this individual.

Last night at 11 p.m. Mayor Davis released a statement in response to his credit card use. In the statement, he called for his cards to be audited by a local company. Many commissioners are on board with the mayor’s call for an audit but some have questions about the process.

“I thought is was an interesting step, I’ve never seen someone whos under scrutiny be able to request their own auditor. I think that’s something that the commission or the administrators office should be tasked with,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8.

“If it promotes transparency and we can make sure that this government continues to run in a effective way, in a transparent way, I think that we all oughta support it and go in that direction,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

Tonight we’ll take a closer look at the state’s model and have a full wrap-up on what led commissioners to discuss forming this policy.

MORE: | Augusta mayor issues statement calling for audit of the city’s financial practices

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina
Woman dies in Sand Bar Ferry Road crash
The former National Security Agency contractor accused of leaking top secret information on an...
Document leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison
Tavaris Young
Man wanted for setting fire to Augusta bar
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County

Latest News

Festivities continue today as Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates its two-year anniversary.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrating its two year anniversary
If you’ve been to downtown Augusta maybe you’ve been pressured by someone on the streets for...
Augusta city leaders look to expand panhandling ordinance
Local event organizers prepare for Juneteenth: ‘Be out celebrating any way you can’
The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken...
Mother of teen killed U.K. in crash hopeful Biden will intervene following discussions with Johnson