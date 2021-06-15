Advertisement

Allendale County treasurer resigns under scrutiny

Gerzell Chaney has resigned as Allendale County treasurer.
By Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is working to appoint a new treasurer today in Allendale County.

This comes after he accepted the resignation of Gerzell Chaney on Monday night.

Chaney’s office came under the microscope of state auditors due to missing money in Allendale County.

It’s something we exposed in our I-Team report into Allendale County, “Broke and Broken.”

With money missing, two audits are currently underway.

READ THE RESIGNATION LETTER:

We first told you last week South Carolina lawmaker Brad Hutto urged the state to withhold even more state funding from the community until the audits are completed and missing money is accounted for.

Chaney’s resignation comes after that development.

She told the I-Team the money is missing on the revenue or collection side.

Allendale County is one of the poorest areas in all of South Carolina.

The treasurer’s office is closed today in Allendale while the search for her governor0appointed replacement is underway.

