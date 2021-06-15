Advertisement

After visiting South Carolina, vice president coming to Georgia later this week

By Staff and wire reports
Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA - When Vice President Kamala Harris comes to the Peach State on Friday as part of a push to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, what can we expect?

We don’t have a lot of details about her planned trip to Atlanta, but her visit to South Carolina on Monday might give some clues.

She came to Greenville, where she joined local and state officials at a community center.

“The vaccines let me say it again are safe. They are safe. And they are free. And they are effective. And it is that simple,” she said.

“That’s the tradeoff, feeling a few hours of feeling a little under the weather versus risking your life, risking the life of your loved ones. And I’d say given that balance is 100% worth it.”

As she made her way through Greenville, there were some protesters along the streets demanding she visit the southern border instead. Some Republicans say she’s failing at her job as border czar.

Some new steps the administration has taken include partnering to provide people with free transportation and child care when they get their vaccines.

President Joe Biden announced earlier this month the White House is aiming to get 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day.

