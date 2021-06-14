Advertisement

Vice President Harris visits SC

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting a few locations in South Carolina.

Harris will be arriving in Greenville at 10:05 a.m. Monday and White House officials say she will be landing at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport,

The White House says Harris will be speaking at 12:15 p.m. Monday at a COVID vaccination mobilization event. The event will be held at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center in Greenville, officials say.

At 1:55 p.m., Harris is scheduled to tour a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the YMCA of Greenville.

Following that COVID event, Harris will participate in a conversation on voting rights with community leaders, The White House says. The meeting is scheduled for 3:50 p.m., and officials say this meeting is closed to the press.

Harris will wrap up her trip to South Carolina by departing from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at 5:10 p.m. Monday. The White House says she will be heading back to Washington, DC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
A 31-year-old Augusta cold case is regaining some traction. Jeanette and Dannette Millbrook...
Private investigator takes on Augusta’s Millbrook twins case
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag

Latest News

The second tropical depression of the season formed off the coast of North Carolina.
Tropical depression forms off the coast of North Carolina
Former Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams running for mayor
Shooting
With latest CSRA shootings, 2-state region is seeing no relief from spike in slayings
Raffensperger
Ga. election chief's family continues to receive death threats
Cookout
Cookout shows appreciation for CSRA's first responders