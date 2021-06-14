Advertisement

Tropical depression forms off the coast of North Carolina

The second tropical depression of the season formed off the coast of North Carolina.
The second tropical depression of the season formed off the coast of North Carolina.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has formed off the coast of North Carolina.

It happened around 11 .m. today.

The good news is that it will be moving away from the United States.

There are also two additional areas of interest in the Atlantic, but chances of development look low right now for both of those areas.

