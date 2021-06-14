Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chase Kalisz is heading back to the Olympics after winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of the U.S. swimming trials in Omaha.

Cheered on by Michael Phelps, Kalisz powered to the finish to get another shot at a medal in Tokyo. He won a silver at Rio in 2016. The Americans got some new blood on women’s side: 19-year-old Emma Weyant held off three Olympic veterans to win a thrilling 400 IM.

Another Olympic rookie, Kieran Smith, shaved nearly 3 seconds off his previous personal best to win the 400 freestyle and claim his spot for Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.