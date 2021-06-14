Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings

Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.(Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection to three shootings that wounded five people in less than 24 hours.

On Friday, June 11 at around 8:15 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott. Witnesses described the shooter as a black male. One person was injured.

At around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to 1032 Broadway in regards to a shooting. Three people were shot and had non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses described the shooter as a black male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

On Saturday, June 12, the Columbus Police Department responded to 3rd Avenue and 4th Street in reference to a shooting just after 1 p.m. One person was injured and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries. The victim described the shooter as a black male with a white shirt wrapped around his face.

An organized search immediately began, according to police. CPD officers along with K-9 Units searched for the suspect in Uptown Columbus.

39-year-old Justin Tyran Roberts was located at around 4:10 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident. Roberts was transported to the CPD Robbery / Assault Unit and interviewed by detectives.

He was later transported to the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges: aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm).

A Recorders Court preliminary earing is set for Monday, June 14 at 9 a.m. According to CPD, additional charges will be obtained.

