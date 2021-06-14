SRS, Richmond County schools plan hiring events in coming days

Savannah River Site

AIKEN, S.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual job fair later this month for locations including the Savannah River Site.

The agency is working to hire more than 2,500 new employees at locations including the Savannah River Site, which employs more than 11,000 people in the CSRA.

During the virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23, federal managers and contractors will interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills.

The positions and disciplines include general engineer, physical scientist, foreign affairs specialist, quality assurance engineer, personnel security specialist, security specialist, business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility operations and science.

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals. Candidates can also visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest.

Jobseekers can register and submit resumes up until the day of the event, but pre-registration is highly recommended.

After the event, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days.

For more information, visit https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/join-us-nnsa-job-fair-nuclear-security-enterprise-hiring.

Richmond County School System

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Richmond County School System will host a recruitment open house this week for people interested in bus driver positions.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the district’s transportation department, 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

No experience is necessary as qualified candidates will undergo extensive commercial driver’s license training.

Apply online at //rcboe.info/BusDriver.

