South Africa’s Higgo wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree

Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits off the third tee during the final round of the Palmetto...
Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits off the third tee during the final round of the Palmetto Championship golf tournament in Ridgeland, S.C., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — South Africa’s Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree for his first PGA Tour victory Sunday when leader Chesson Hadley made bogeys on his final three holes to lose his two-shot lead.

The 22-year-old Higgo was making just his second tour start. He was keeping warm on the practice range when Hadley missed a 10-footer for par on the 72nd hole that would’ve forced a playoff. Higgo took off his sunglasses, smiled and hugged his caddie when told that he’d won in just his career tour start.

