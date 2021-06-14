Roadwork roundup: I-20 lane closure coming tonight at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close a single lane of Interstate 20 Monday night at the state line to relocate the I-20 east barrier wall near the Savannah River.

Work will occur from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., weather permitting.

This is part of the ongoing I-20 bridge replacement and widening work from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia welcome center.

Speed limits are reduced in the work zone, and drivers should remain alert to changing conditions.

Cable median barriers coming to I-20

Various sections of Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers, which reduce highway crossover crashes that typically result in fatalities or severe injuries.

Work will begin Monday on the $8.048 million project that covers median locations currently lacking the barrier in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties.

This will ensure safety barrier presence throughout the entire corridor and add the structures on I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway.

Crews will kick off daytime shifts Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting, on shoulder grading work around Exit 93 in Newton County going east.

By midweek, contractors start inside lane traffic impacts to pour concrete footings from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Most of the this early work requires a shoulder closure, but at times the total inside lane may be shut down for a distance.

Completion is expected by summer 2022.

Also in the news ...

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 123 Moss Creek Drive to replace storm water utilities. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shifts from 4897 Herford Farm Road to 4985 Hereford Farm Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Starting Thursday, there will be a three-month temporary closure of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 17. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Sugarcreek Drive at Lewiston Road The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 18. The closure is associated with the widening project for Lewiston Road.

There will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts for sewer replacement at 1051-1057 Bartram Ridge, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 517 Mattock Drive, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday; and 1022 Bartram Ridge, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

