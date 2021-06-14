Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Drew Smyly gave up two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday and the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game slide by beating the Miami Marlins 6-4.

Ender Inciarte also homered for Atlanta after he entered the game as an injury replacement for Ronald Acuña Jr. Starling Marte drove in three runs for the Marlins, who were bidding for their first sweep of Atlanta since 2016.

