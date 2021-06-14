Advertisement

Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base as Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base as Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle comes down from a high throw and late tag during the fifth inning of the first game in a baseball doubleheader Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Drew Smyly gave up two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday and the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game slide by beating the Miami Marlins 6-4.

Ender Inciarte also homered for Atlanta after he entered the game as an injury replacement for Ronald Acuña Jr. Starling Marte drove in three runs for the Marlins, who were bidding for their first sweep of Atlanta since 2016.

