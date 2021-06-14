One on One with Richard Rogers: Chatting with the Community Foundation CEO

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not a place you can visit or a store where you can shop, but the Community Foundation is working every day to make this area is a better place to live.

They also want to make it easy for you to make a difference, whether you’re a donor looking to connect with causes you care about or a non-profit looking for support.

Shell Berry is the president and CEO and she sat down one on one with Richard Rogers to explain.

To find out more about the Community Foundation for the CSRA, click here.

