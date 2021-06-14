Advertisement

Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois

According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WIFR staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a chemical plant Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m., multiple area fire departments around Rockton were called for reports of smoke showing at Chemtool Incorporated. Neighbors reported hearing small explosions as the large fire burns, with smoke being seen for miles.

According to the Rockton fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation. Roscoe Middle School has been designated as a staging area for those evacuated.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire and if there are any hazardous chemicals involved. There is also no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
A 31-year-old Augusta cold case is regaining some traction. Jeanette and Dannette Millbrook...
Private investigator takes on Augusta’s Millbrook twins case
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
The second tropical depression of the season formed off the coast of North Carolina.
Tropical depression forms off the coast of North Carolina
Former Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams running for mayor
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Dept. official resigning amid uproar over Democrats’ subpoenaed phone data