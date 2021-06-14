Man wanted for setting fire to Augusta bar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of a man they say set fire to an Augusta bar in May.

Tavaris Young, 32, is wanted for first degree arson after he reportedly setting fire to the Ikonz Sports Bar at 1515 North Leg Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on May 21.

Surveillance footage released by the Sheriff’s Office appears to show Young pouring fuel onto a blaze outside of the business.

Anyone with information about Young are urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1080, (7060821-1020 or (706)821-1027.

