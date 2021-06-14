Lochte fails to advance in 200 free prelims at US trials

(AP) - Olympic champion Ryan Lochte has failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle in his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The 36-year-old Lochte is attempting to make his fifth Olympic team.

He posted a time of 1 minute, 49.23 seconds. That was only good enough for 25th place overall. The top 16 advanced to the evening semifinals and are led by Kieran Smith and Caeleb Dressel.

Smith won the 400 free on Sunday to earn his first trip to the Olympics. Lochte was also entered Monday in the 100 backstroke, but he scratched that event.

