Life-saving location markers added to the North Augusta Greeneway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is taking steps to make the Greeneway safer. In times of emergency, the Parks and Rec Department tells us they’ve seen people panic. That’s why they’re putting new location markers in place.

The Parks and Rec Department tells us that someone had a medical emergency on the Greeneway and the person who called 911 couldn’t remember where they were. Despite the fact that the community center was nearby.

Along the Greeneway there’s something life-saving in plain view but easy to miss.

We asked a woman on the Greeneway if she’s ever noticed anything on the ground of the trail, put there by the Parks and Rec Department.

“Oh, like the rocks?” said Kandra Seng, a woman who frequents the Greeneway. “No I haven’t, and you think I would. I’m out here literally every day,” she said.

New location markers dot the Greeneway every tenth of a mile, easy to not see if you’ve got your head in the clouds. And even if you do see them, you may not have known what they’re for.

We asked her if she knew what they were there for.

“No, never stopped to even. I just saw the number 911. I’m thinking it’s 911,” said Seng.

But she has the right idea. The Parks and Recreation Department put markers along the Greeneway for when things don’t go according to plan.

“After you have a couple incidents you realize that people in an emergency situations lose track of where they are,” said Rick Meyer, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism for North Augusta.

Emergencies like a stroke or heart attack.

“Fortunately in the incidents we’ve had, we’ve been able to save people. And sure, I’m not a medical doctor in profession but you know that a person can only stay alive for so long when their oxygens out,” said Meyer.

Though they’ve been able to respond to situations in the past here quickly the future can be unpredictable.

“You wanna be proactive, in a way were reactive but we’re also proactive. Trying to make sure you can help,” said Meyer.

And while it’s easy to get lost in the beauty of it all, it’s not a bad idea to take a peek by your feet every once in a while.

“I’m gonna be looking for them,” said Seng.

Here is a look at the full map with all the different markers in place:

