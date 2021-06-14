Advertisement

It’s World Blood Donor Day; here’s how you can donate blood locally this week

During the month of June, every donor will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last, and points to use in the Shepeard donor store.
By Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center continues to experience a critical shortage of blood products.

Blood donated at the center goes directly to patients in our local hospitals. The center says every blood donation can save up to three local lives.

Here’s where you can donate:

June 14

If you live in Jefferson County, you can donate at the Jefferson Hospital and Community in Louisville today from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Or if you live near Stapleton, you can donate at the Pine Crest Mennonite Church from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There is also a drive today at the Burke Medical Center in Waynesboro from noon to 4 p.m.

June 15

There are two blood drives happening in Augusta on Tuesday. You can donate at the South State Bank on Wheeler Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Or at Top Golf Augusta from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 17

On June 17, you can donate at the KAMO supplier store on Reynolds Street in Augusta. You drop by between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

June 18

On June 18, Taqueria El Rey on Washington Road will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And there will be another drive at Haglers Systems on Sand Bar Ferry Road starting at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

June 19

Heading into the weekend, the Wild Wing Cafe on Bluegrass Trail in Grovetown will have a drive starting at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the month of June, every donor will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last, and points to use in the Shepeard donor store.

Remember, you can give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination as long as you feel healthy. You must weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent, to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

To learn more on how to donate with the American Red Cross, click here.

To follow the Shepeard Blood Center drives, click here.

