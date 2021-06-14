Advertisement

‘Hero’ dog takes 2 rattlesnake bites to save beloved owner

By KGTV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARBISON CANYON, Calif. (KGTV) - A young man from California credits his dog with saving his life after the dog took two rattlesnake bites for his owner, nearly dying in the process.

Marley, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, is at home recovering after saving his owner, 18-year-old Alex Loredo, from a snake bite. On a late May morning, Loredo headed out to the dryer on the side of his Harbison Canyon, California, home. It was then he heard a noise.

“As I’m walking out the door, to my left side, I hear a big rattle,” Loredo said.

Marley, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, is at home recovering after saving his owner,...
Marley, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, is at home recovering after saving his owner, 18-year-old Alex Loredo, from a rattlesnake. The dog nearly died from bites to his tongue and lip.(Source: Alex Loredo, KGTV via CNN)

About a foot away, under a table, was a more than foot-long rattlesnake. Loredo’s dog, Marley, rushed to his owner’s rescue.

“Before I could even turn, Marley had already run between us, basically pushed me out of the way and barked a few times at the snake,” Loredo said. “The snake lunges at him and bites him right on his tongue. It lunged again and bit him on his lip.”

After the snake attacked Marley, it slithered away.

Loredo got Marley back into the house, and soon after, he and his mom rushed the dog to the veterinarian. Marley needed four doses of antivenin, and for a time, his condition was dire. But two days later, the dog turned a corner and was able to return home.

“Thought he wasn’t going to make it, extremely grateful that he did,” Laredo said. “If it wasn’t for Marley, I would have been bitten, and it probably would have been really bad.”

Marley is in for plenty of love, and once his tongue heals, Loredo promises to get him a bunch of burgers, his favorite food.

“Marley is a hero. He’s my best friend. I don’t know what I would do without him,” the 18-year-old said.

GoFundMe campaign set up to help with Marley’s veterinary expenses has raised more than $8,000.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
A 31-year-old Augusta cold case is regaining some traction. Jeanette and Dannette Millbrook...
Private investigator takes on Augusta’s Millbrook twins case
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
The second tropical depression of the season formed off the coast of North Carolina.
Tropical depression forms off the coast of North Carolina
Former Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams running for mayor
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Dept. official resigning amid uproar over Democrats’ subpoenaed phone data