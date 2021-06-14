Advertisement

Georgia man convicted of killing Myrtle Beach restaurant employee in 2018

Jakkari Brown.
Jakkari Brown.(Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury convicted a Georgia man of murdering an off-duty employee at the RipTydz Oceanfront Grille in Myrtle Beach.

RELATED: Close friend remembers man killed in shooting at RipTydz

According to information from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office, 26-year-old Jakkari Brown was found guilty Thursday of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol following a three-day trial.

Brown will serve 30 years on the murder count and five consecutive years on the possession of a weapon charge, prosecutors said. The other gun and alcohol charges will run concurrently.

The charges stemmed from Oct. 7, 2018, when Brown shot and killed Roger Ramos, an off-duty RipTydz employee, inside the bar after punching him during a fight, prosecutors said.

“This was a tragic situation that caused one man to lose his life and another man to spend a substantial part of his life in prison as the result of his actions. We are thankful Mr. Ramos’ family feels that justice was achieved,” George DeBusk, senior assistant solicitor, said.

