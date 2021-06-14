Georgia makes Smith Gilbert first female to coach men’s team

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has made school history by naming former Southern California coach Caryl Smith Gilbert the men’s and women’s track and field coach.

Smith Gilbert becomes the first female coach to head a Georgia’s men’s program. Smith Gilbert coached the USC women to their third NCAA outdoors championship on Saturday and the men’s team to a top-five finish. Smith Gilbert replaces Petros Kyprianou, who was head coach for the past six years and part of the program since 2008. Kyprianou led the Georgia women to a third-place finish at the NCAA championships.

The Georgia men finished eighth.

