Gencyber Camp helping to teach cybersecurity in the classroom

By Zayna Haliburton
Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cyber camp for teachers to help future students interested in cybersecurity is going on all week long. This is the second Gencyber Camp Westminster Schools is able to offer. A grant from the National Science Foundation is making it possible and 30 teachers from across our area as well as from surrounding cities are participating.

Fifth through eighth-grade teachers all coming together this week to learn ways to teach cybersecurity curriculum in their classrooms.

“As a teacher, I really wanted a way to get information and just different strategies, ideas to teach my children about cybersecurity,” said Vicki Knox.

Vicki Knox is a fifth-grade math teacher at Deer Chase Elementary. She says with cyber careers opening up elementary is the right time to get students familiar with the field.

“As they’re moving on with their middle and high school years they can kind of tailor their particular classes and activities toward this particular career,” said Knox.

Teachers will get to participate in a series of hands-on activities something Kendra Sue Finch says is important when it comes to learning.

“I want them to be involved in their learning. I want them to be engaged. I want them to be solving problems together and collaborating and all of that is because that’s what great teaching looks like,” said Kendra Sue Finch, Educational Technology and Accreditation at Westminster Schools.

Today teachers were put in groups and given an object to use to create a skit showcasing online safety. Ultimately Finch says the goal is for teachers to become aware of careers in cybersecurity.

“This camp will actually lead the teachers through careers and pathways to careers in cybersecurity that they can point their students to in the future,” said Finch.

The teachers were chosen through an application process. The camp will go on until Friday. Afterwards they will be awarded a $600 check, a Chromebook, as well as 40 hours of training in cyber.

