Former Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams running for mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s another name in the hat for Augusta mayor.

Former Commissioner Marion Williams is running for the office next year.

He’ll be making an official announcement soon, but he confirmed it to News 12.

He’s now the third person to announce a run.

First was Commissioner Dennis Williams and then Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick.

The office is currently held by Hardie Davis Jr.

