Advertisement

Doctor: Eriksen ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021.(Source: Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and “he was gone” before being resuscitated.

Boesen led the work in giving Eriksen CPR after he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on Saturday. Boesen says “we got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.” Eriksen is in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he spoken to Eriksen via video link and says it was “good to see him smile.” Hjulmand says Eriksen was more concerned about his teammates’ well being and asked how they were doing.

Hjulmand says “that’s typical Christian.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
A 31-year-old Augusta cold case is regaining some traction. Jeanette and Dannette Millbrook...
Private investigator takes on Augusta’s Millbrook twins case
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag

Latest News

Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team
Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto...
Byron best through 1st 4 segments in NASCAR All-Star race
Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits off the third tee during the final round of the Palmetto...
South Africa’s Higgo wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree
The Missouri Tigers found another tough SEC opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs, losing in Athens...
Georgia makes Smith Gilbert first female to coach men’s team
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base as Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle...
Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4