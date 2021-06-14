Advertisement

Djokovic claims 19th Slam with 5-set comeback at French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)(Thibault Camus | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final for his 19th Grand Slam title. Djokovic’s victory moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 34-year-old Djokovic eliminated 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal in a four-hour semifinal. And the 22-year-old Tsitsipas had the upper hand early in his first Grand Slam final. But Djokovic eventually completed his sixth career comeback from two sets down and second of the tournament.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
A 31-year-old Augusta cold case is regaining some traction. Jeanette and Dannette Millbrook...
Private investigator takes on Augusta’s Millbrook twins case
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag

Latest News

Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team
Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto...
Byron best through 1st 4 segments in NASCAR All-Star race
Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits off the third tee during the final round of the Palmetto...
South Africa’s Higgo wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree
The Missouri Tigers found another tough SEC opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs, losing in Athens...
Georgia makes Smith Gilbert first female to coach men’s team
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base as Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle...
Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4