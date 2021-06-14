Deputies & community programs fighting the local opioid crisis ‘I have hope for all of them’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are ramping up efforts to get drugs off our streets. The sheriff’s office tells us the number of drug-related incidents is up this year. But because of the pandemic deputies haven’t been able to get much work done on the ground. Now they say that’s about to change.

It started with this. A year-long investigation leading to more than 30 arrests. The sheriff’s office says this bust dismantled an entire local drug organization and they’re already seeing the difference. But the work doesn’t stop there. Deputies and community programs are all contributing in fight against the current drug and addiction crisis.

“Drug use really affected all areas of my life you know. I was a college student when I started really heavily using heroin...” said Brittany Coleman.

Coleman is an in-take coordinator at Hope House Treatment Program in Augusta. Before she led people down the path of recovery she was on her own.

“I was somebody that went in and out of recovery so much there were a lot of people that thought I was probably a lost cause at different points,” said Coleman.

In the past year, Coleman says Hope House has seen five new applications a day.

“It kind of comes in waves and I don’t really know exactly what the pattern is. But yes, we do have a greater demand right now,” she said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeing the problem too after not much work during the height of the pandemic they’re bringing back the opioid task force to address overdoses Fentanyl laced drugs and target areas.

“What were finding is in some of the hotels where the rent is not that high, what you’re gonna see in those places is usually a lot of drug activity,” said Chief Patrick Clayton, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

AU Health’s numbers show a gradual decline in the number of overdose visits. In March, there were 32. April 21, and May 15.

“.....When we target and we dismantle a whole organization, I think you’re going to see a much greater impact,” he said.

As deputies get boots on the ground Hope House is opening a door for help.

“Having been where I know most of these ladies have been. I have hope for all of them,” said Coleman.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has also equipped all deputies with NARCAN the medication used to block the effects of opioids. Chief Clayton says as far as he knows there have been no Fentanyl-related drug overdoses since they conducted that massive drug bust.

