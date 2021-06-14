Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re heading out the door this morning, there is the potential for some patchy fog so make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to work. This afternoon will be dry and hot with highs expected to be in the low to mid 90s with dew points in the low 70s. With the added humidity the temperatures will feel more like the upper 90s, so make sure to stay hydrated if you’re going to be spending a lot of time outdoors.

There will be the potential for a late afternoon shower or storm as a weak front moves in from the northwest. As a result it’s looking Like our northwestern counties will have the greatest potential for a shower or two but a scattered shower can’t be ruled out in the Augusta area as well.

After today, our pattern looks to turn drier and slightly hotter as we progress through the work week. By Tuesday, highs will be in the mid 90s with very low storm chances. Drier air will also be moving in keeping the heat index down but afternoon highs will stay seasonal in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday before more moisture moves in by Friday and next weekend. As of now, this weekend looks dry, but activity in the tropics could cause that to change. Keep it here for updates.

