COVID-19 roundup: Local residents have options for walk-in vaccinations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In an effort to increase the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, the city of Augusta will host a vaccination clinic Wednesday.

It will take place from 1-3 p.m. in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for individuals 18 years old and older, and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for individuals 12 years old and older.

No appointment is needed, and a nurse will be available to answer questions.

Second-dose shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be provided July 7 at the same time and location.

Also in the news ...

The Richmond County Health Department is adjusting the hours of its south Augusta COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 2420 Windsor Springs Road. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Walk-ups are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment for faster service by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US . Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. For questions, call 706-721-5800.

Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico. The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer’s and Moderna’s. Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting supplies in poor parts of the world.

Augusta University Health is offering several options this week for COVID-19 vaccinations at its 2834 Washington Road hub. Sign up at https://www.augustahealth.org/vaccine . This week’s sessions include Pfizer first dose, 4-7 p.m. June 17; Johnson & Johnson one-dose, 5-7 p.m. June 16; Pfizer second dose, 1-4:30 p.m. June 15, 4-7 p.m. June 16 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 17.

University Hospital in Augusta said Monday it has five COVID-19 inpatients. The number has been steadily declining, and the hospital system said in the past seven days, it’s had seven COVID-19 discharges and six admissions. It’s cared for 2,501 COVID-19 inpatients since March 1, 2020.

