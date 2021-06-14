7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina

MARION COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while 7-year-old Shamar Sharif Jackson was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers.

It was an area they traveled frequently to visit their friends, said the boy’s father, Carnell Jackson.

He said their Chihuahua got gotten loose and they boys took off after her.

They found her surrounded by other dogs and called to her.

She came, but the other dogs followed.

Two of the boys were able to get over the fence to safety.

But the dogs got to Shamar.

The father and a neighbor said the dogs have been an ongoing issue.

Shamar wasn’t scared of dogs because he had one, his dad said.

“He loves dogs. I told him, ‘Shamar, not everyone’s dog is like your dog,” the father said.

Authorities seized several dogs from a property on Cleo Road on Monday afternoon.

Whatever happens, the father said, God is with him.

“I raised that boy in the Word. His Scripture was Psalm 23,” the boy’s dad said.

“I have not given up on God.”

From reports by WMBF and WRDW/WAGT.