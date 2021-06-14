Advertisement

Carlos Santana coming to James Brown Arena this fall

Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana will hit the road with his band across North America this fall for the “Blessings and Miracles” tour, including a stop at James Brown Arena on Sept. 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.aectix.com and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from a 50-year career, including fan favorites. The band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also debut incredible new songs from a much-anticipated upcoming full-length album entitled “Blessings and Miracles.”

To date, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999′s “Supernatural.”

