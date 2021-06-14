Advertisement

Byron best through 1st 4 segments in NASCAR All-Star race

Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto...
Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — William Byron was ahead after the fourth segment of the NASCAR All-Star race in Texas, and then got to start the the 30-lap fifth segment in front.

He had the lowest cumulative finishing position in the four 15-lap segments. Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman finished in front for the first three segments. That 30-lap segment includes a required four-tire pit stop and a $100,000 prize for the fastest crew.

That will be followed by a final 10-lap shootout with the race winner getting $1 million.

