Augusta pastor extends meal invitation to person who vandalized church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pastor of a church in Augusta said he wants to reach out to the person who graffitied the church’s buildings.

First Baptist Church of Augusta Senior Pastor Will Dyer said he doesn’t want to seek criminal charges but instead seeks to reach out to the person who graffitied the church’s buildings.

He extended an offer of friendship after arriving at the church last Tuesday, and finding phrases including “God is dead” and “Christians are the problem” spray-painted on church walls.

On Facebook, Pastor Dyer invited the person who vandalized the church to meet him, share their story, and share a meal.

The pastor says he wants to use the incident to spread his message. He said a police report will be filed and the church will check the security footage. However, the church “will absolutely not press charges.”

