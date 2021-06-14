Advertisement

Auburn adds Georgia transfer guard KD Johnson to hoop roster

Georgia basketball player K.D. Johnson (0) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in...
Georgia basketball player K.D. Johnson (0) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)(Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
(AP) - Former Georgia guard K.D. Johnson is transferring to Southeastern Conference rival Auburn. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that Johnson has signed an Athletics Financial Aid Agreement to play for Auburn next season.

Johnson, who averaged 13.5 points and 1.9 steals per game as a freshman at Georgia last season, will be eligible immediately and have four years remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder played in 16 games last season after being declared eligible before the Auburn game.

