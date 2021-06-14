Auburn adds Georgia transfer guard KD Johnson to hoop roster

(AP) - Former Georgia guard K.D. Johnson is transferring to Southeastern Conference rival Auburn. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that Johnson has signed an Athletics Financial Aid Agreement to play for Auburn next season.

Johnson, who averaged 13.5 points and 1.9 steals per game as a freshman at Georgia last season, will be eligible immediately and have four years remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder played in 16 games last season after being declared eligible before the Auburn game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.