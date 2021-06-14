Woman dies in Sand Bar Ferry Road crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has died following a crash that caused serious injuries on Sand Bar Ferry Road today.

At 1:57 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division rushed to an accident at the Laney Walker Exit involving a car and a tractor trailer.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen now confirms the driver of the car, 74-year-old Malina Nicholson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details remain limited on the other parties involved.

The crash temporarily stalled traffic in the area while at least one westbound lane was blocked from the incident. The Sheriff’s Office reports traffic has resumed to normal.

