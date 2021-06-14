2 arrested in Aiken County after gunfire leads to pursuit

LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a pursuit, Aiken County deputies arrested two suspects early Monday in connection with a shooting incident.

It happened after authorities got a report of shots fired, with the victim giving a description of a vehicle.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Gray Street near Augusta Road and a brief car chase began when the suspect vehicle did not stop when signaled, according to deputies.

The vehicle came to a stop around 12:45 a.m. on Pine Hill Road in Langley, near the 2800 block of Augusta Road, and both suspects were arrested, according to deputies.

One of the suspects, Kayven C. Rearden, 18, of Warrenville, who was booked into Aiken County jail on suspicion of assault/attempted murder, traffic/violation of beginner permit and purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor, according to jail records.

The other suspect was a juvenile, according to deputies.

