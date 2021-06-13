Shooting in Blackville claims the life of 19-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner confirms there was a shooting early Saturday morning in Blackville, S.C.

Details are limited at this time, but Coroner Denise Gibson says Tyqueyveon Badger, 19, of Barnwell, S.C. is deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry. We have reached out to both SLED and the Blackville Police Department for more information.

