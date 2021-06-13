Advertisement

Shooting in Blackville claims the life of 19-year-old man

Deputies in Bladen County are investigating a shooting that happened in the Bladenboro area just after 8:00 Wednesday night.
By William Rioux
Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner confirms there was a shooting early Saturday morning in Blackville, S.C.

Details are limited at this time, but Coroner Denise Gibson says Tyqueyveon Badger, 19, of Barnwell, S.C. is deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry. We have reached out to both SLED and the Blackville Police Department for more information.

Check back for updates.

