Private investigator takes on Augusta’s Millbrook twins case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 31-year-old Augusta cold case is regaining some traction. Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook went missing in 1990, neither of them ever seen again.

A new private investigator is on the case, and you may have noticed a new missing persons billboard on Milledgeville Road. Family says the funding came from private donors.

They say even though it’s been decades, they have hope they’ll still be able to find answers on what exactly happened on March 18, 1990.

“Somebody knows something somewhere,” said Shanta Sturgis, Jeannette and Dannette’s sister. “We’re hoping that the more money that would be donated to the reward, somebody will just come out and say hey, even if it’s a little something.”

Family says the twins were last seen by a cashier on March 18, 1990 at a convenience store that was previously called Pump-N-Shop.

“She didn’t know what way they went because it happened so fast, she said she was ringing up another customer and they were gone just like that,” said Sturgis.

In 2013 Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case, but still it ran cold. Now, the private investigator is looking at things with fresh eyes.

“I applaud him for sticking it out because a lot of people that got in on the case, some of them bailed, some of them didn’t want to be bothered with it because it was so old,” she said.

Family can’t tell us much so they don’t hinder the investigation, but they say he’s found new information. Not only that, they plan on using cadaver dogs in a search somewhere.

They say they’re hopeful, but guarded, after so many years of disappointment.

“31 years is a long time to go without seeing your children. Even though you’ve never given up hope, you’re still thinking in the back of your mind that you may never see them again,” said Sturgis.

But with private donors nationwide, and increased interest in the case, family says things are far from over.

Whether takes 31 years or 101 years, they say no one is giving up on Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook.

If you have any information about the Millbrook twins, you’re urged to call (404)590-2975 or go to themillbrooktwins.com.

Tips can be anonymous, and you can receive up to $11,000 if it helps crack this case.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.