Orangeburg woman missing since February, investigators say

By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg woman was announced missing by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle Douglas, 36, was last seen on February 25 on Edisto Drive where she frequently shopped at a local grocery store, deputies said. She lived off highway 4 near Neeses.

“We were given notice of this individual having been missing on June 3,” Sherriff Leroy Ravenell said. “However, she’s said to have been missing since February.”

Investigators describe her as a black female standing at about 5′ 2″ and weighs around 110 pounds.

For any information regarding this incident -- call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

