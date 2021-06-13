Advertisement

Law enforcement investigating homicide in Saluda

Homicide investigation under way in Toombs County.
By William Rioux
Updated: 4 hours ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda Police Department is investigating a homicide on Bouknight Ferry Road in Saluda.

In a social media post the department says The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are providing assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Saluda Police Department.

At this time we are not releasing any other information due to the ongoing investigation

